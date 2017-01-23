Clarksville City Councilwoman for Ward 2 Deanna McLaughlin to hold Town Meeting Monday, January 30th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Ward 2 Clarksville City Councilman Deanna McLaughlin will hold a town hall meeting at the Clarksville Police Department District One Precinct located at 211 Cunningham Lane from 5:30pm – 6:30pm on Monday January 30th, 2017.

We will discuss the city council voting session agenda for February 2nd, 2017 and other issues brought up by attendees.

All are welcome to attend regardless of the City Council Ward that you live in.

