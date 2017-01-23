|
Clarksville Gas and Water announces Walnut Street Area Water Outage Planned
Tuesday, January 24th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water has planned a water outage for Tuesday at 9:00am on Walnut Street from Power Street to Sunset Court for fire hydrant replacement work.
The water outage will also affect Sunset Court, Allison Drive, Darnell Place and Cedar Crest Drive including the Campville Mobile Home Park.
Area residents may also experience low water pressure during the work.
The fire hydrant replacement work is anticipated to be finished and water service restored by approximately 3:00pm.
The road will be passable during the work.
