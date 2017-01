Clarksville Police release names from tanker truck crash at Dunbar Cave and Warfield Boulevard

Clarksville, TN – On Monday, January 23rd, around 2:00pm, crash between a sedan and a tanker truck blocked traffic and left a woman trapped inside the sedan at Dunbar Cave Road and Warfield Boulevard reports Clarksville Police.

The driver of the Clarksville Gas and Water truck was Ernest Exum, a 42-year-old Clarksville resident. The driver of the red sedan was Kaylynn Ramlow, 22, of Clarksville. Both drivers were injured.

Crash investigators will be shutting down traffic lanes on Warfield Boulevard (SR 374) and Dunbar Cave Road between 10:00am and Noon Tuesday in order to reconstruct the collision. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Traffic Crash Investigator Jennifer Szczerbiak at 931.648.0656, ext. 5476.

