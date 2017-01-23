|
Clarksville Police report tanker truck crash at Dunbar Cave and Warfield Boulevard
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police are working a serious crash between a sedan and a tanker truck at Dunbar Cave Road and Warfield Boulevard (SR 374) has traffic snarled on both roads.
Citizens are asked to avoid this area, if at all possible.
Traffic is expected to be slowed for several hours.
A second crash at Fort Campbell Boulevard and Lafayette Road reportedly has the Boulevard down to one lane of traffic.
More information will be released soon.
