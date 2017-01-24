|
APSU to take part in Nashville Area Career Fair, February 23rd
Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University students and alumni will have an opportunity to meet with regional employers seeking full-time and internship/co-op candidates at the Nashville Area Career Fair next month.
The Nashville Area Career Fair consists of the College to Career Fair and Teacher Recruitment Fair.
Both events are scheduled from 2:00pm-5:00pm, on Thursday, February 23rd, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville Tennessee.
Students and alumni from participating colleges can meet hundreds of recruiters from business, industry, government and higher education. APSU is a consortium participant.
Dr. Amanda Walker, director of Career Services at APSU, is chairing this year’s event and expects more than 120 employers from the region to attend and recruit for internships and full-time positions.
Fair registration and parking are free and open to APSU juniors, seniors, graduate students and alumni. Students and alumni must register for the event.
To register, visit:
College to Career: https://c2cstudents.eventbrite.com
Teacher Recruitment: https://trstudents.eventbrite.com
Password: careerfair
*All students and alumni will be verified
APSU Career Services offers online resources to prepare for this event. Visit www.apsu.edu/careers for more information on resumes, cover letters and the job search.
For more information, call 931.221.6544 or visit www.apsu.edu/careers
