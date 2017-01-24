APSU’s Tearra Banks named adidas® OVC Player of the Week for second time

Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


APSU Women's Basketball - Austin Peay State UniversityBrentwood, TN – After another impressive weekend, senior center Tearra Banks, of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team, was named the adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week.

In APSU’s 75-63 victory over Murray State, Saturday, Banks posted 23 points and 12 rebounds – her season’s seventh double-double.

It was also the 14th double-double of her career, and the 25th time Banks has led the Govs in scoring and 31st in rebounding.

More notably, Banks moved up another notch in the all-time scoring category at Austin Peay, passing Golena Rucker for 12th place with 1,210 career points. She is now only two points shy of overtaking Georgie Vaughan for 11th.

In other statistical categories, Banks is 10th in field goals made (500) and just outside the top 10 in career rebounds (555), free throws made (210), and blocks (55).

Banks continues to climb the NCAA Division I charts as well, with the efficient performance on Saturday improving her field goal percentage standing to 19th in the country. With 11 field goals made against the Racers, Banks also moved to 16th nationally with 143 overall in 2016-17.

