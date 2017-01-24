Clarksville Parks and Recreation announces Two New B-Cycle Stations coming this Spring

Clarksville, TN – Thanks to a group of Clarksville Academy students, a grant from the Clarksville-Montgomery County Community Health Foundation and a partnership with the City of Clarksville, two more bike-share stations are coming to Clarksville.

Based on feedback received from community members, the two new stations will be located at the Clarksville Greenway at the Pollard Road Trailhead, and downtown at the corner of Public Square and Franklin Street. Stations are expected to be installed this Spring.

“The City of Clarksville is delighted to partner with Clarksville Academy students to provide more bike-sharing in downtown and at the Greenway, and we appreciate their efforts and the Health Foundation grant,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said. “Bikes fit our mission to provide more fitness and recreation opportunities for our residents and visitors, so this is a welcome addition.”

Similar to the other two stations at Liberty Park and Cumberland Riverwalk, each station will house 10 BCycles. Bikes rented from one station may be returned to any of the other stations. Clarksville BCycle 24 Hour memberships start at $3.00, and entitle the rider to unlimited 60 minute bike rides. Rides lasting longer than an hour incur $1.00 usage fee for each additional 30 minutes. Individuals can purchase weekly, monthly, and annual memberships online that allow the rider to skip the kiosk and checkout bikes directly from the dock using the app or personal B-card.

For more information visit www.Clarksville.BCycle.com or contact the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department at 931.645.7476.

About the Challenge Based Learning Program (CBL)

The Challenge Based Learning (CBL) program at Clarksville Academy challenged students with ways in which they could improve their community. The CBL classroom shifts the typical setting in which one instructor teaches set curriculum to multiple students. CBL reverses that model, allowing the challenge to be formulated and investigated, consulting with experts in varying fields as resources, defining guiding questions, and resulting in a sustainable solution all led by the students.

About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department

The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.

To learn more call 931.645.7476.

