Clarksville Police to close Dunbar Cave Road at Warfield Boulevard for accident reconstruction

January 24, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Unit will be shutting down all access to Dunbar Cave Road from Warfield Boulevard (State Route 374) from 9:30am until Noon.

Motorists will be able to travel Warfield Boulevard, but they will not be able to turn onto Dunbar Cave Road from either direction while yesterday’s tanker truck collision is investigated and reconstructed.

Clarksville Police will be closing traffic lanes to reconstruct the crash on Dunbar Cave and Warfield Boulevard Tuesday from 10:00am until Noon.

Expect delays and slowed traffic on both roads.

The accident took place Monday, January 23rd, around 2:00pm, when a crash between a sedan and a tanker truck blocked traffic and left a woman trapped inside the sedan at Dunbar Cave Road and Warfield Boulevard.


