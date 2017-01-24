|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: Clarksville Gas and Water reports Chickasaw Drive Closed for Water Main Installation Newer: APSU’s Tearra Banks named adidas® OVC Player of the Week for second time »
Clarksville Police to close Dunbar Cave Road at Warfield Boulevard for accident reconstruction
Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Unit will be shutting down all access to Dunbar Cave Road from Warfield Boulevard (State Route 374) from 9:30am until Noon.
Motorists will be able to travel Warfield Boulevard, but they will not be able to turn onto Dunbar Cave Road from either direction while yesterday’s tanker truck collision is investigated and reconstructed.Expect delays and slowed traffic on both roads.
The accident took place Monday, January 23rd, around 2:00pm, when a crash between a sedan and a tanker truck blocked traffic and left a woman trapped inside the sedan at Dunbar Cave Road and Warfield Boulevard.
SectionsNews
TopicsClarksville Police, Clarksville Police Department, Clarksville TN, CPD, CPD Traffic Unit, Dunbar Cave Road, SR-374, State Route 374, Vehicle Crash, Warfield Boulevard
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed