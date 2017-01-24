Clarksville Police to close Dunbar Cave Road at Warfield Boulevard for accident reconstruction

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Police Department Traffic Unit will be shutting down all access to Dunbar Cave Road from Warfield Boulevard (State Route 374) from 9:30am until Noon.

Motorists will be able to travel Warfield Boulevard, but they will not be able to turn onto Dunbar Cave Road from either direction while yesterday’s tanker truck collision is investigated and reconstructed.

The accident took place Monday, January 23rd, around 2:00pm, when a crash between a sedan and a tanker truck blocked traffic and left a woman trapped inside the sedan at Dunbar Cave Road and Warfield Boulevard.

Sections

Topics