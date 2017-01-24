Clarksville Police look to identify Sunday Night Robbery Suspects

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Detective Tracy Woodruff is investigating the robbery of a Memorial Drive convenience store which was reported at 11:33pm Sunday night, January 22nd, 2017.

Two black male suspects armed with handguns took cash from the register and from the clerk’s wallet. The suspects also took Cigarillo cigars, Backwoods mild cigars, and over fifty packs of Newport cigarettes from store shelves.

One suspect reportedly threatened to shoot the clerk if she called police or pressed a panic button. The clerk said both men were wearing purple latex gloves.

Detective Woodruff has released a security video of the robbery.

If anyone recognizes either of these suspects or has any information related to this incident, please call Detective Tracy Woodruff at 931.648.0656, ext. 5531, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

