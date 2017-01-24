Former City Councilman Richard Powers passes away

Father of Councilman Bill Powers served in local government for 33 years

Clarksville, TN – Richard Randolph Powers, 92, a former City Councilman and County Commissioner, and the father of current Ward 11 City Councilman Bill Powers, died Sunday, January 22nd, 2017.

“Mr. Powers was a spirited gentleman who devoted time and effort to good government and his community. We honor his long service to the people of Clarksville,” Clarksville Mayor Kim McMillan said Monday. “Our condolences go out to Councilman Bill Powers and all his family and friends as they mourn the passing of Mr. Powers.”

Mr. Powers was born on January 24th, 1924, in Clarksville, the son of the late John Randolph Powers and Lula O’Neal Powers. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Marks Powers. He was a graduate of Clarksville High School, and attended Austin Peay State University and UT Martin. He operated Powers Window Company until 1974 and later was a real estate broker until his retirement in 1983.

Mr. Powers was a City Councilman for eight years, from 1956-1964. He was a County Commissioner for 25 years, from 1969-1994. He was a World War II Merchant Marine Veteran and a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Clarksville. He was a charter member and president of the Hilldale Civitan Club, a member of Masonic Lodge No. 89, the American Legion and the VFW.

In addition to Councilman Bill Powers, he is survived by sons, Richard Randolph “Ran” Powers Jr. of New Baden, Illinois; and Albert Marks Powers of Dallas, Texas; a brother, John T. Powers of Clarksville; and six grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery County Public Library, 350 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN 37040.

