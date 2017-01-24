|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
« Older: TWRA announces 7th annual Daniel Greer Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt in Cheatham County set for February 11th
Montgomery Central High School Students are trying to Win Verizon Grant
Cunningham, TN – Students from the Montgomery Central High School Academy of Plant and Animal Systems were named Best in State winners of the fifth annual Verizon Innovative Learning app challenge.
MCSH is now trying to win a grant from Verizon and have developed an app for their school. They are currently in second place! You can help support our MCHS Academy students by texting BUDDYCEN to 22333. Deadline for voting is February 14th.
Best in Nation and Fan Favorite teams receive an additional $15,000 award for their school or nonprofit group/club, in-person coding training from MIT experts, and an all-expenses-paid trip to the National TSA Conference in Orlando, FL for each team member and a parent/guardian in the summer.
Best in Nation and Fan Favorite winning teams will be announced on February 15th, 2017.
Read more about the app, which is a state winner in the Verizon App Challenge: https://appchallenge.tsaweb.org/vote/8081
Video
About The Academies at CMCSS
The Academies at CMCSS are schools within a school aligned to a specific career theme. They are college and career preparatory small learning communities in which a select group of students focus their core class experience around a common career interest.
Students share many of the same teachers, allowing educators to collaborate with each other in the coordination of lesson planning and classroom activities that align to the academy theme. Incoming high school freshmen and rising sophomores have the opportunity to apply to seven different college and career academies across the district.
For more information on The Academies at CMCSS, visit http://www.cmcss.net/schools/academies.aspx
SectionsEducation
TopicsCunningham TN, MCHS, MCHS Academy of Plant and Animal Systems, MIT, Montgomery Central High School, Orlando FL, The Academies at CMCSS, Verizon, Verizon Innovative Learning App Challenge
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed