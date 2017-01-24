Trip to UT Martin next for APSU Women’s Basketball

Austin Peay (10-10/4-3 OVC) at UT Martin (4-16/1-4 OVC)

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017 | 6:00pm CT

Martin, TN | Skyhawk Arena

Martin, TN – Owners of the second-longest winning streak in the Ohio Valley Conference, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team goes for its fourth-straight win, 6:00pm, Wednesday, at UT Martin.

The Govs have won three consecutive games, and four out of their last five entering this week’s slate.

Austin Peay defeated rival Murray State 75-63 in its most recent contest, last Saturday at the Dunn Center. Senior center Tearra Banks (23 points, 12 rebounds) and redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker (11 points, 10 rebounds) each recorded double-doubles in the impressive win as the Govs held a 23-point lead at halftime.

As a result of totaling her season’s seventh double-double, Banks earned her second OVC Player of the Week award. Banks also passed Golena Rucker for 12th all-time in scoring at Austin Peay.

About the UT Martin Skyhawks



After winning the OVC regular season title in 2015-16, UT Martin has fallen to 12th this season after running into some heartbreaking overtime luck. The Skyhawks have lost six games in a row, with four decided by five points or less and three in overtime.

Most recently, against SIU Edwardsville, UTM’s Ashton Feldhaus hit a game-tying three at the end of regulation to send the game to overtime. Feldhaus lined up another three to win it in overtime, but the shot rimmed out as UT Martin suffered a two-point defeat.

However, Feldhaus and teammate Kendall Spray were recognized for their individual performances, earning Newcomer and Freshman of the Week accolades, respectively. Spray is the team’s scoring leader at 12.9 points per game, while Myah Taylor (11.9) and Emanye Robertson (10.6) also average double figures.

Last Time Against the Skyhawks

Four Govs posted double-digit point totals, led by Tiasha Gray‘s 29 points, as Austin Peay upset UT Martin 80-70, February 13th, 2016, in the Dunn Center.

APSU Storylines

Banks nearing 11th in all-time scoring.

With her 23 points against Murray State, Banks passed Golena Rucker for 12th all-time in career points.

She is now only two points away from moving to 11th past Georgie Vaughan, currently with 1,210.

Rates climbing the charts.

With one block against the Panthers, Rates is now four away from overtaking Ashley Haynes for third-most in program history.

Baker heating up.

Against the Racers, Saturday, Baker recorded the first double-double of her career, and flirted with a triple-double after positing 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

She also knocked down three three-pointers in the game, giving her 29 in 2016-17. Baker will also play in her 50th-straight game, Wednesday.

Sharing the rock.

As a team, the Govs have dished out 18 or more assists in three consecutive games, including a season-high 22 at Eastern Illinois, January 14th.

Alexander the Efficient.

Junior center Brianne Alexander has shot over 60 percent in her last three games, and 9-of-12 overall in that span.

