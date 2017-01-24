TWRA announces 7th annual Daniel Greer Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt in Cheatham County set for February 11th

Nashville, TN – The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is among the partners to host the Seventh Annual Daniel Greer Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt. The event will be held Saturday, February 11th at Cheatham Lake Wildlife Management Area.

The event is held in honor of U.S. Marine Corporal Daniel Greer who lost his life in August 2010 while serving in southern Afghanistan. He was an Ashland City firefighter and avid outdoorsman.

The hunt is for youth ages 10-15. In addition to the hunt, participants will gather at the Ashland City Park at 11:30am. There will be lunch served, as well as dog handling and duck calling demonstrations.

The TWRA is partnering with Delta Waterfowl, Safari Club International and the Young Sportsman Foundation to sponsor this year’s event.

Space is limited for the event.

For an application or for more information, visit the TWRA website at www.tnwildlife.org or contact Donald Hosse, TWRA Wildlife Education Coordinator at don.hosse@tn.gov or 615.781.6541, Don Crawford, Assistant Chief, Information and Education at 615.781.6542 or don.crawford@tn.gov, or Darren Rider, Chief, TWRA Boating and Law Enforcement, 615.781.6669 or Darren.rider@tn.gov

