APSU Students complete over 200 hours of community service work in New Orleans

Clarksville, TN – A group of Austin Peay State University students spent a week volunteering on Alternative Break Trips through the APSU Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement at the end of the winter break.

Collectively, these students completed more than 200 hours of community service with several organizations in New Orleans, Louisiana.

From January 7th-14th, eight students and one APSU staff member traveled to New Orleans.

The group primarily worked with the New Orleans Audubon Nature Institute and volunteered with many of its branches, including the Audubon Zoo, the Aquarium of the Americas and the Audubon Center for Research of Endangered Species.

They also worked with – and were among the first to see – the Audubon Louisiana Nature Center, which closed after Hurricane Katrina and will be reopening soon.

In addition to their work with the Audubon Nature Institute, the group also spent two evenings serving meals with the New Orleans Rescue Mission and two evenings exercising and socializing rescue dogs with Villalobos Rescue Center, the dog rescue featured on the television show “Pit Bulls & Parolees.”

The Alternative Break program is organized by the Center for Service-Learning & Community Engagement at APSU. Through a written application, students are selected to participate in a variety of service projects throughout the country that are organized by student leaders and faculty/staff advisors. A total of 10 trips are scheduled throughout the 2016-2017 academic year, during the fall, winter, spring and summer.

For more information on how to get involved, students should visit www.apsu.edu/volunteer

