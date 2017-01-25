Clarksville Downtown Artists Co-op to hold 2017 Annual Juried Photo Expo February 2nd

Clarksville, TN – Downtown Artists Co-op (DAC) is proud to announce our 6th Annual Juried Photography Exhibition. The exhibit will feature many of the best amateur and professional photographers from the Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky region.

This photography exhibit features multiple categories and styles of photography. Entries range from modern digital photography, to traditional B&W film and alternative process photography. Subject matter includes landscape, nature, portrait and figure, still life and experimental.

Entries will be accepted January 25th-28th until 4:00pm at the DAC.

Our Photo Expo gets better and better each year, so we invite you to come see some of the finest photographic art in our region.

The opening reception for the Photo Expo will be Thursday, February 2nd from 5:00pm till 8:00pm. Impartial jurors will jury all entries for awards. Awards and recognition will be given during the opening reception. The awards presentation will begin promptly at 6:00pm. Raistlin Delisle will provide music for this month’s opening.

The DAC opening is a central part of Clarksville’s “First Thursday Art Walk”, a wonderful evening of art, music and more in beautiful Historic Downtown Clarksville. Clarksville’s Art Walk occurs regularly on the first Thursday of each month.

The Photo Expo will be on display during the entire month of February at the DAC Gallery located at 96 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN. See our website at www.downtownartistsco-op.com or visit us on Facebook for more information.

This DAC opening and exhibit is also generously sponsored by F&M Bank, The Hand Family Companies, Sarah Darnell, The Frame Maker (Glen Edgin) and Sango Fine Wines and Spirits.

For more info call DAC at 931.919.3770 or contact us through our website at www.downtownartistsco-op.com

