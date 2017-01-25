Clarksville Realtors(R) Sold 11.9% More Homes in December 2016 than in December 2015

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Association of Realtors® (CAR) reports that 11.9% more homes were sold in December 2016 than in December 2015. In December there were 365 properties sold, while in November 2015, there were 324 properties sold.

For December, the average price of properties currently for sale was $204,650, which is 8.32% greater than the December 2014 average of just over $188,301.

This is the fewest amount of newly listed houses in over two years.

“This is a great community, and clearly more and more people are realizing that and deciding to make Clarksville their home,” said Debbie Reynolds, 2017 President of the Clarksville Association of Realtors. “These statistics show that Clarksville Realtors are working hard for their clients,” said Reynolds.

The charts below show housing statistics for Montgomery County and Stewart County combined. The local market statistics reflect 12 month and 24 month trends. Information was gathered by the Middle Tennessee Multiple Listings Service (RealTracs), and does not reflect properties that are for sale by owner.

About the Clarksville Association of Realtors

The Clarksville Association of Realtors has over 712 active REALTOR members and 69 Affiliate Partners that work together to improve the public awareness of the value of Realtors to the community and to the benefits of their services. The Clarksville Association of Realtors also serves to promote the success and future developments of its members in association with the Tennessee and National Associations of Realtors.

