Montgomery County Sheriff’s Women’s Warrant Wednesday, January 25th, 2017

Clarksville, TN – Warrant Wednesday is being conducted by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) to help reduce the over 6000 active warrants on file.

Every Wednesday three wanted individuals will be spotlighted on the Sheriff’s Office Facebook page. They will be chosen based on felonies committed, number of warrants on file, or if they are considered dangerous.

This week it is Women’s Warrant Wednesday, focusing on Ann Mastele, Ina Tucker, and Kanieka Gadson.

Ann Mastele

Ann Mastele, 30, has eleven warrants on file.

She is wanted on six counts of felony forgery and five counts of felony identity theft.

Mastele is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 115 pounds, with red or auburn hair and blue eyes.

Ina Tucker

Ina Tucker, 52, has one warrant on file.

She is wanted for violating the sex offender registry.

Tucker is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 110 pounds, with blonde or strawberry blonde hair and brown eyes.

Kanieka Gadson

Kanieka Gadson, 23, has three warrants on file.

She is wanted theft, possession of less than one ½ gram of cocaine, and violation of probation.

Gadson is 4 feet 11 inches tall, 144 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Visit and like the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Facebook page to receive updates on the county’s most wanted.

If you recognize any of the individuals featured on Warrant Wednesday call Criminal Warrants at 931.648.0611 ext. 13200.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 931.645.TIPS (8477) or visit www.P3tips.com/591

Crime Stoppers offers up to a $1000.00 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of persons involved in a crime. All callers remain anonymous.

Sections

Topics