UT Martin beats APSU Women’s Basketball in finals seconds, 83-80

Martin, TN – Austin Peay State University senior center Tearra Banks posted 27 points, leading a group of five players to record double figures, in women’s basketball team’s 83-80 road loss at UT Martin, Wednesday.

Banks asserted herself in the paint, gaining position against the Skyhawks while her teammates also converted open looks in reaching 80 points for third time this season.

Senior forward Beth Rates recorded a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds), junior guard Bri Williams had 11 points and sophomore guard Keisha Gregory and junior center Brianne Alexander totaled 10 apiece.

Austin Peay held a one-point lead with 2:26 remaining in the contest, but back-to-back shots by the Skyhawks gave APSU its first deficit since the 9:35 mark of the fourth period. With 19 seconds to play, Banks put up a contested shot in the lane, with UTM grabbing the rebound and went on to make a pair of free throws.

On the Govs next possession, Williams nailed a big three-pointer to cut the gap to one point with four seconds left on the clock, with APSU then sending the Skyhawks back to the line for two free throws.

After both were successful, head coach David Midlick drew up a play for Banks to catch the ball near midcourt, then flipped to redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker who got a good look from three which would have tied the game at the buzzer.

Banks passed Georgie Vaughan for 11th all-time in scoring, now with 1,237 career points. The lefty from Louisville came one rebound shy of a double-double with nine, but also extended her streak of double-digit performances to 15-straight games.

For Rates, the double-double is the fourth of her career. She also tied Ashley Haynes for third-most on the all-time blocked shots chart with three on Wednesday.

In addition to her 11 points, Williams also added six rebounds and six assists to her stat line.

Gregory showcased her lockdown defense once again in holding reigning OVC Freshman of the Week Kendall Spray to 14 points.

Gregory also had three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals in the game.

Alexander was perfect from the field at 2-of-2, and also went 6-of-7 at the free throw line.

Senior guard April Rivers provided a spark off the bench, knocking down a pair of three-pointers for six points.

Baker dished out a career-high eight assists in her 50th-straight game played.

Austin Peay outrebounded the Skyhawks 42-31.

Austin Peay returns to the Dunn Center, 4:00pm, Saturday, hosting Southeast Missouri on Military Appreciation Day.

