City of Clarksville Revenue Office open Saturdays in February
City of Clarksville Property Tax Payments are due by February 28th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – As a convenience for property owners who want to pay their City of Clarksville tax bill in person, the Revenue Office will be open from 8:30am to 12:30pm on Saturdays during the month of February.
The Revenue Office, at Suite 119, One Public Square, is on the first floor of Clarksville City Hall.The office also is open from 7:30am to 5:00pm Monday-Friday throughout the year.
Payment of City of Clarksville tax bills for all real and personal property is due February 28th, 2017. Tax bills were mailed to property owners in November 2016.
City property taxes may also be paid by mail at P.O. Box 928 Clarksville, TN, 37041, or residents can pay or inquire about property taxes online at https://css.cityofclarksville.com/MSS
If you have not received your tax bill, would like an additional copy, or have questions, please contact the City of Clarksville Finance & Revenue Department at 931.645.7436, or send an email at cityfinance@cityofclarksville.com
