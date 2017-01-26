Clarksville Gas and Water announces Sewer Line Rehabilitation Work Scheduled to Start Monday

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water sewer lateral line rehabilitation work is scheduled to begin for the year on Monday, January 30th, 2017, in North Clarksville.

Sewer rehab contractors will be working on Lealand Drive, Saratoga Drive and Brandywine Drive through Friday, February 3rd.

Weekly work schedules and locations will be announced to the public and posted on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com

Contractors will also notify residents in the affected work area in advance either by letter or door-to-door visits of the type of work to be performed and the work schedule. If no one is home, an informative door hanger will be left.

Sewer lateral line rehabilitation is part of the department’s ongoing sewer rehabilitation program designed to provide citizens with a well-maintained and efficient sewer collection system.

More details about sewer line rehabilitation can be viewed on the Gas and Water website, www.clarksvillegw.com, or please contact Y’hanna Perez-Ortiz, P.E., Civil Engineer, at the Clarksville Gas and Water Engineering Department, 931.645.7418.

About Clarksville Gas and Water

Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.

Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.

CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.

Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.

For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.

For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com

