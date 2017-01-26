|
Clarksville Gas and Water reports Low Water Pressure Affecting Old Ashland City Road Area
Thursday, January 26th, 2017
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Gas and Water construction workers are repairing a water service line and water main on Old Ashland City Road causing low water pressure between Lacy Lane and the west entrance of Circle Drive.
The repair work is anticipated to be finished and water service fully restored by approximately 3:00pm.
The road is passable; however, motorists are advised to slow down and obey flaggers when approaching the work zone or seek an alternate route.
About Clarksville Gas and Water
Clarksville Gas and Water is proud to safely and efficiently deliver natural gas, water and sewer services to the citizens of Clarksville-Montgomery County by a courteous and professional team of knowledgeable employees.
Natural gas service is also provided to Robertson and Cheatham counties in Tennessee, Christian and Todd counties in Kentucky and to the Fort Campbell, Kentucky military installation.
CGW is also home to the City Engineering Office that provides expert design and support for water and sewer system capital improvement projects.
Clarksville Gas and Water Department’s main office is located at 2215 Madison Street, Clarksville, Tennessee. The phone is 931.645.7400. Hours are 8:00am-4:30pm Monday-Friday.
For an emergency after hours, call 931.645.0116, 4:30pm-8:00am Weekends and Holidays.
For more information about Clarksville Gas and Water, visit their website at www.clarksvillegw.com
