Planters Bank Presents to show “Groundhog Day” this Sunday at the Roxy Regional Theatre

“Planters Bank Presents…” Film Series

Clarksville, TN – The “Planters Bank Presents…” film series next movie will be “Groundhog Day”. This movie will be shown this Sunday, January 29th, 2017 at the Roxy Regional Theatre at 2:00pm.

Groundhog Day is about TV weatherman Phil Connors (Bill Murray) who, during an assignment covering the annual Groundhog Day event in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, finds himself to living the same February 2nd over and over again until he gains some karmic — and comic — insight into his life.

Admission to each film in the “Planters Bank Presents…” series is $5.00 (cash or check only). Tickets are on sale now at the Roxy Regional Theatre box office. Any remaining tickets will be available at the door one hour prior to showtime.

Normal box office hours are 9:00am-2:00pm, Monday through Friday.

Popcorn and bottled water will be available as concessions.

This film series at the Roxy Regional Theatre is made possible by the generous support of Planters Bank and the Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street in Clarksville, TN.

