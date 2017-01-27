|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
American Heart Association says Latest Statistics show Heart Failure on the rise; Cardiovascular Diseases remain Leading Killer
Dallas, TX – The number of adults living with heart failure increased from about 5.7 million (2009-2012) to about 6.5 million (2011-2014), according to the American Heart Association’s 2017 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics Update.
Based on the latest statistics, the number of people diagnosed with heart failure, which means the heart is too weak to pump blood throughout the body, is projected to rise by 46 percent by 2030, resulting in more than 8 million people adults with heart failure.
According to experts, there are several reasons for the rise in heart failure, that can be attributed to medical advances, because more people are surviving heart attacks which means they face higher heart failure risk afterward, said Paul Muntner, Ph.D., a member of the statistical update’s writing panel and a professor and vice chair in the Department of Epidemiology at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. But the aging of America and other health problems are also major contributors.
The statistical update has been published as a frequently cited reference every year since 1958. It’s produced using the most-recent data available compiled by the AHA, the National Institutes of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other government sources.
In the latest update, many major statistics did not change significantly.
Cardiovascular diseases including coronary artery disease, high blood pressure and stroke collectively remain the leading cause of death in the world and the United States. Heart disease and stroke are still the leading two killers in the world; in the U.S., heart disease ranks first and stroke fifth.
Here are some key statistics, including the year when the most recent data was available:
Disparities in how these diseases affect different people continued, according to the update.
“We know that advances in cardiovascular health are not distributed evenly across the population,” said Emelia J. Benjamin, M.D., chair of the update’s writing group professor of medicine in the section of cardiovascular medicine at Boston University School of Medicine. “In particular, individuals who live in rural communities, have less education, have lower incomes, and are ethnic or racial minorities have an undue burden of cardiovascular disease and its risk factors.”
The update included the latest figures on what the AHA calls “Life’s Simple 7,” key measures and behaviors that can help people stay healthy and lower their risk for heart disease, stroke and other major problems.
Life’s Simple 7 includes non-smoking, staying physically active, eating a healthy diet, maintaining a body weight, and controlling of cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar.
Here are statistics related to Life’s Simple 7, with the most recent year for which data is available:
Additional Resources:
American Heart Association Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2017 At-A-Glance (Additional link to full stats on the At-A-Glance)
Follow AHA/ASA news on Twitter @HeartNews.
SectionsNews
TopicsAmerican Heart Association, Blood Presure, Blood Sugar, Cardiovascular Disease, Cholesterol, Dallas TX, Healthy Diet, Heart Failure, Life's Simple 7, National Institutes of Health, U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, University of Alabama Birmingham
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed