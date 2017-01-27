APSU Men’s Baskeball hosts Southeast Missouri Redhawks Saturday

Austin Peay (7-15/3-5 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri (10-13/5-3)

Saturday, January 28th, 2017 | 6:30pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University men’s basketball looks to close out a season-long four-game homestand on a high note when the Govs host Southeast Missouri in a 6:30pm, Saturday, contest in the Dunn Center.

Saturday will be a busy day for Austin Peay. In addition to Military Appreciation Night and Austin Peay’s Coaches vs. Cancer ‘Suits and Sneakers’ event, the athletics department also will celebrate the APSU Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2017.

About the Southern Missouri Redhawks

After shaking off a mid-year malaise that saw them lose seven straight from December 4th-23rd, the Redhawks enter play on a hot streak, having won four of five in league play, including three straight against OVC West foes SIU Edwardsville, Eastern Illinois and Murray State.

A balanced Redhawk attack (nine players scoring at least 6.0 ppg) and a ballhawking defense (7.8 steals per game; opponents averaging 15.8 turnovers per game) offset rebounding (-2.6 rebounding margin) and opponent shooting (48.8 percent opponent shooting from the floor) deficiencies for Rick Ray’s squad.

Summing Up UT Martin

Although Jacolby Mobley scored 36 points, Austin Peay staged a furious second-half rally and nearly erased an 18-point deficit, ultimately running out of time in an 85-79 loss to the Skyhawks. Josh Robinson led the Govs with 21 points, while Jared Savage knocked down four three-pointers.

Last Time Out Against Southeast Missouri

Five Governors scored in double figures as Austin Peay secured its place in the OVC Tournament–with a little help from Tennessee Tech–by defeating Southeast Missouri, 83-75, in the Dunn Center.

Despite a 24-point night from Antonius Cleveland, the Govs prevailed behind a balanced attack that featured a team-high 18 points from Josh Robinson and a 53.4 percent shooting night as a team.

Keep An Eye On

Another 20-point performance from Robinson would be his sixth straight, equaling a career-long.

A win would be the Governors first January with a record of .500 or better since 2012.

In 14 of 22 games this season, senior Kenny Jones has shot at least 60 percent from the floor.

He ranks fifth (58.6 percent) in the conference in shooting among qualified players.

The Govs have procured at least 20 points off turnover in five straight contests. Austin Peay has an average turnover margin of +4.4 during that span.

Since OVC play started, John Murry is averaging 18 .7 ppg and 1.4 steals per contest, while maintaining one of the conference’s best free-throw shooting marks (43-for-53, 81.1 percent).

A victory would be head coach Dave Loos‘ 499th career collegiate victory.

Coaches vs. Cancer 3-Point Challenge

The American Cancer Society, the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the nation’s premier college basketball programs are teaming up for the Coaches vs Cancer 3-Point Challenge! Teams from coast to coast are squaring off to see who can raise the most money from behind the arc.

You can support the Austin Peay Governors by pledging for every 3-point shot we make this season! We made 223 3-pointers last season and we’re shooting for more this year!

Support Austin Peay’s Campaign Today!

Help us reach our goal and support Coaches vs Cancer by pledging for every 3-pointer we make this season. Every shot counts. Every life counts. Make your pledge today!

The Coaches vs. Cancer program empowers coaches, their teams, and communities to join the fight against cancer by participating in awareness efforts, advocacy programs, and fundraising activities to help people with cancer today and to find cures to end the disease tomorrow.

To learn more about Coaches vs. Cancer, please visit www.coachesvscancer.org

Thank you for your support. Go Governors!

Coach Loos and the Austin Peay Men’s Basketball Team

Up Next for the APSU Governors

Austin Peay hits the road for Eastern Kentucky as part of mid-week OVC tilt against the Colonels, who enter the weekend as the only team in the OVC East Division with a sub-.500 record in conference play.

