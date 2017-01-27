APSU Women’s Basketball takes on Southeast Missouri at home, Saturday

Austin Peay (10-11/4-4 OVC) vs. Southeast Missouri (9-12/3-5 OVC)

Saturday, January 28th, 2017 | 4:00pm CT

Clarksville, TN | Dunn Center

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team returns to the Dunn Center where they have won two consecutive games, hosting Southeast Missouri, 4:00pm, Saturday, on Military Appreciation Day.

It was the first time in 2016-17 the Govs have lost after leading with under five minutes remaining – previously 10-0 – but did have a couple opportunities to send the game to overtime in the closing seconds.

The reigning OVC Player of the Week, senior center Tearra Banks, had another dominant performance against the Skyhawks – 27 points (13-of-20) and nine rebounds. As a result, the lefty from Louisville moved to 11th in all-time scoring, passing Georgie Vaughan, with 1,237 career points.

Nationally, Banks now ranks 10th in Division I in field goals made (263) and 17th in field goal percentage (59.3).

Senior forward Beth Rates posted a double-double (12 points, 11 rebounds) on Wednesday, and also tied Ashley Haynes for third-most in career blocked shots with three against UTM. Junior guard Bri Williams had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists in the contest, while sophomore guard Keisha Gregory and junior center Brianne Alexander each had 10 points.

About the Southeast Missouri Redhawks



The Redhawks are coming off a 79-70 victory over Murray State, Wednesday, snapping a two-game losing streak. The win put SEMO 10th in the conference standings at 2-5, with the team’s other win coming on the road at UT Martin, January 14th.

Southeast Missouri ranks 26th nationally and fourth in the OVC in three-pointers made with 154. However, the Redhawks will be without their leading scorer Olivia Hackmann (19.6 ppg) indefinitely after undergoing successful foot surgery, January 20th.

Point guard Bri Mitchell has taken on a larger scoring role as a result, scoring 20-plus points in her last two games. On January 21st, Mitchell reached 1,000 career points, and is nearing 300 assists in her four years. Three-point specialist Hannah Noe also averages double figures for SEMO at 11.2 points per game with 54 triples this season.

Last Time Against the Redhawks

In the 2016 regular season finale, Austin Peay earned a narrow victory over Southeast Missouri, 74-71, in the Dunn Center. On senior night, Tiasha Gray dropped 27 points with six assists, while Rates and Sydney Gooch each had 10 points.

APSU Storylines

Banks nearing 11th in all-time scoring.

With her 27 points against UT Martin, Banks eclipsed Georgie Vaughn’s total for 11th all-time in career points.

She is now 71 points away from passing Elaine Swafford for 10th, currently with 1,237 points.

Rates climbing the charts.

With three blocks at UTM, Rates tied Ashley Haynes for third all-time in career blocks with 119.

She needs one to pass Haynes on the list, and is within reach of Amanda Behrenbrinker’s second place total of 124.

Baker heating up.

Against the Racers, last Saturday, redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker recorded the first double-double of her career, and flirted with a triple-double after positing 11 points, 10 rebounds and six assists. She also knocked down three three-pointers in the game, giving her 29 in 2016-17.

Sharing the rock.

As a team, the Govs have dished out 18 or more assists in four consecutive games, including a season-high 24 at UT Martin, January 25th.

Alexander the Efficient.

Junior center Brianne Alexander has shot over 60 percent in her last four games, and 11-of-14 overall in that span.

