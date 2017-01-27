City of Clarksville Phase II MS4 Notice of Intent and associated documents available for viewing

Clarksville, TN – The City of Clarksville is regulated as a Phase II community under the National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (NPDES) General Permit for Discharges from Small Municipal Separate Storm Sewer Systems (MS4).

The MS4 permit, which derives authority from the federal Clean Water Act regulatory program, is mandated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and enforced by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).

The Notice of Intent details the Best Management Practices (BMPs) that will be implemented to minimize the amount of pollution introduced into stormwater runoff to the Maximum Extent Practicable (MEP).

The BMPs are designed to protect water resources and improve water quality for the citizens of Clarksville.

The draft NOI and other associated documents are available for viewing at the Clarksville Street Department office (199 Tenth Street) anytime during normal business hours.

The documents are also available for viewing on-line at the following link: http://www.cityofclarksville.com/index.aspx?page=946

Any questions or comments should be directed to Ashlie Farmer, City of Clarksville NPDES Coordinator, at 931.472.3350 ext. 6724 or Ashlie.farmer@cityofclarksville.com

Sections

Topics