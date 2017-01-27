Clarksville Chamber of Commerce Presents 8th Annual Home & Garden Show and Business After Hours in February

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce is pleased to once again provide a head start on a staple of the warm weather season: home improvement projects.

The eighth annual Home & Garden Show, sponsored by Furniture Connection, helps prepare attendees for projects large and small by putting relevant businesses and service professionals at their fingertips.

On February 25th and 26th, vendors will fill the Wilma Rudolph Event Center, located inside Liberty Park at 1188 Cumberland Drive, to share their expertise with home improvement enthusiasts and novices alike.

Professionals will be on hand to help with furniture selection, home décor and design, gardening and landscaping tips, home improvement, budgeting and more.

“The Home & Garden Show is a rewarding undertaking for the Chamber of Commerce,” says Chamber Chairman Sidney Johnson. “Matching individuals with reputable vendors helps kindle ideas and shape projects for area families. These types of improvements make our homes and neighborhoods even more beautiful while they support our local businesses. That’s a win-win.”

Show hours are Saturday from 9:00am to 5:00pm and Sunday from noon until 5:00pm. General admission is $5.00 and free for children 12 and under and active duty military with valid I.D.

The Chamber’s monthly business after hours is Thursday, February 16th at Appleton’s Harley Davidson, 2501 Hwy. 41-A Bypass. Free for Chamber members, this event provides an opportunity for networking, business development and fun.

About the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce

The Chamber of Commerce was established in 1905 to represent the interests of the business community and its membership by advancing community development, promoting the business and economic environment, and improving the welfare of the community by enhancing the quality of life in the region. Today, Chamber membership is composed of 1,625 individuals from 896 businesses and is located at 25 Jefferson Street, Suite 300.

Learn more at www.clarksvillechamber.com

Sections

Topics