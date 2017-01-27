|
Clarksville Police are searching for Missing Juvenile DiaJonne Rycraw
Clarksville, TN – Detective Kevin Shaw with the Clarksville Police Department is searching for a suspected runaway juvenile, DiaJonne Victoria Rycraw, 15, of Clarksville.
Rycraw is a 5’6”, 127 lb. black female. The bottom half of her hair may be dyed purple. Rycraw was last seen in Clarksville on January 12th, 2017.
She may be in the Nashville area.
Anyone with information about the location of DiaJonne Rycraw is asked to contact Detective Shaw at 931.648.0656, ext. 5389 or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).
You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591
