Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

Clarksville Police are searching for Missing Juvenile DiaJonne Rycraw

January 27, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Detective Kevin Shaw with the Clarksville Police Department is searching for a suspected runaway juvenile, DiaJonne Victoria Rycraw, 15, of Clarksville.

Rycraw is a 5’6”, 127 lb. black female. The bottom half of her hair may be dyed purple. Rycraw was last seen in Clarksville on January 12th, 2017.

She may be in the Nashville area.

Juvenile DiaJonne Rycraw has been missing since January 12th, 2017.

Juvenile DiaJonne Rycraw has been missing since January 12th, 2017.


Anyone with information about the location of DiaJonne Rycraw is asked to contact Detective Shaw at 931.648.0656, ext. 5389 or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives