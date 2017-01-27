Clarksville Police are searching for Missing Juvenile DiaJonne Rycraw

Clarksville, TN – Detective Kevin Shaw with the Clarksville Police Department is searching for a suspected runaway juvenile, DiaJonne Victoria Rycraw, 15, of Clarksville.

Rycraw is a 5’6”, 127 lb. black female. The bottom half of her hair may be dyed purple. Rycraw was last seen in Clarksville on January 12th, 2017.

She may be in the Nashville area.

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

