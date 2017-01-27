|
|
|
|
Kenwood High School to hold 3rd Annual Charity Basketball Game, January 27th
Clarksville, TN – On Friday, January 27th, Kenwood High School (KHS) will hold its 3rd annual charity basketball game. This year’s theme is “Waging War Against Cancer.” All money raised will be donated in memory of Josh Artis to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital to aide in the fight against childhood cancers.
The Student Government Association (SGA) at Kenwood High School consulted Josh’s family to choose the charity for this game.
Josh Artis was a well-known member of the local community who was committed to working with youth. Josh lost his own battle with cancer last year and Kenwood wished to continue his legacy of helping others.The game will involve a spare change drive, fun family activities, a presentation of SGA’s donation at halftime, and a special “glow out” at halftime of the boy’s game in memory of Josh and in honor of all those who have been touched by cancer.
The KHS SGA has teamed up with the KHS National Honors Society and the SGA from Northeast High School to raise as much money as possible. Additionally, funds were raised through the sale of commemorative t-shirts.
The entire community is invited to come out and enjoy the game. The girl’s game starts at 6:00pm and the boy’s game immediately follows. Tickets are $5.00 at the gate.
Any groups, individuals, or businesses wishing to add to the donation to St. Jude are invited to contact Ms. Jamie Wright at Kenwood High School during school on Friday or ask for her at the game. Every cent raised will go to an undeniably great cause.
For more information, contact Jamie Wright at Jamie.Wright@cmcss.net
|
|
