Thundering Herd Invitational next for APSU Indoor Track and Field

Clarksville, TN – After a promising showing last weekend at Eastern Illinois, Austin Peay State University track and field looks to keep up the strong work against a diverse field at this week’s Thundering Herd Invitational, hosted by Marshall in Huntington, West Virginia.

Austin Peay’s talented pole vaulting trio of Savannah Amato, Dascha Hix and Gretchen Rosch look to build on their solid work through the season’s first few weeks. The triumvirate own the top three spots in the OVC’s pole vault rankings, with Rosch’s career-best 3.49m at last week’s John Craft Invite pushing her up to third.

Another strong week in the sprints could vault freshman Diamond Battle up the OVC charts. She already ranks fifth in the OVC in the 60m dash (7.67) and moved up to ninth in the 200m after a track-adjusted 25.21 at last week’s John Craft Invitational.

At last season’s Thundering Herd Invitational, the Governors finished third as a team behind a record-setting day from Kymmalett Ross, who equaled the school 60m dash mark (7.61) and breaking the 200m dash record with a 24.51. Amato and Hix took the top-two spots in the pole vault as well.

Indoor action continues next week for the Govs at the Don DeNoon Invitational, hosted by Southern Illinois.

