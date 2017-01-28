APSU Men’s Tennis Drop 6-1 Decision to George Washington

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Alex Kartsonis claimed the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team’s only point in a 6-1 loss to George Washington Friday afternoon at the APSU indoor tennis courts.

Kartsonis picked up the Govs’ lone point when he defeated Jakub Behun, 7-6, 6-4, at his No. 5 singles spot.

The Govs will travel to Chattanooga Saturday to take on the Mocs for their next match.

Box Score

George Washington 6, APSU 1

Singles

1. Chris Reynolds (GW) def. Manuel Montenegro (APSU) 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-2

2. Chris Fletcher (GW) def. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1

3. William Tutecky (GW) def. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

4. C. Hadjigeorgiou (GW) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-1, 6-4

5. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. Jakub Behun (GW) 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

6. Fernando Sala (GW) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 8-7 (7-3)

Doubles

1. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) def. Fernando Sala/C. Hadjigeorgiou (GW) 6-3

2. Chris Reynolds/William Tutecky (GW) def. Manual Montenegro/Aaron Jumonville (APSU) 6-4

3. Chris Fletcher/Jakub Behun (GW) def. Chad Woodham/Alex Kartsonis (APSU) 6-2

Sections

Topics