Austin Peay State University Basketball falls at home to Southeast Missouri
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – All five starters scored in double figures for Austin Peay State University in Saturday’s contest against Southeast Missouri, before a packed house in the Dunn Center.
Unfortunately, a second-half shooting swoon doomed the Governors in an 82-71 loss to the Redhawks, who grabbed the lead in the OVC West Division with the victory.Both squads experienced peaks and valleys in the first half, with six ties and four lead changes.
With the Redhawks keying on Josh Robinson defensively, senior Kenny Jones went into the break with 10 points and six boards while the Govs trailed 44-39 after Southeast Missouri closed the half on an 11-5 run.
The Governors shooting dipped precipitously in the second half, but chances remained, particularly after Jared Savage cut the deficit to three at the 11:11 mark. However, a near-seven minute stretch with just one made field goal would put the Governors behind the eight-ball and forced the Governors to put Southeast Missouri on the free-throw line; the Redhawks converted 8-of-10 at the stripe over the final 1:24 to preserve the lead.
The Difference
Southeast Missouri hit 47.6 percent (10-for-21) from the floor in the second half while Austin Peay hit at merely a 32.0 percent (8-for-25) clip.
Notably
Five Governors scored in double figures Saturday night, the first time that has happened since December 20th (Lipscomb).
For the 15th time in 23 games, senior Kenny Jones hit at least 60 percent from the floor, going 6-for-8 en route to 15 points and nine rebounds. It’s the fourth time this season Jones has finished one rebound shy of a double-double.
Sophomore Chris Porter-Bunton scored 11 points, his sixth double-figure outing of the season and second since the start of conference play. His eight boards equaled a season-high set back in the opener against Dayton.
In addition to making it nine straight double-figure scoring nights, John Murry equaled his career high with five assists.
Although the Govs still outscored Southeast Missouri in points off turnover 11-5, Saturday’s contest marked the first time since January 7th that the Govs failed to reach 20 points off turnover.
Coaching Quotables
Head Coach Dave Loos
On shooting
On Southeast Missouri’s defense
On SEMO guarding Josh Robinson
Up Next for the APSU Govs
After a four-game homestand, it’s back on the road for Austin Peay, which travels to Eastern Kentucky for its penultimate contest against OVC Eastern Division foe Wednesday, February 1st. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm (CT).
APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Basketball, APSU Dunn Center, APSU Men's Basketball, APSU Sports, Austin Peay State University, Chris Porter-Bunton, Clarksville TN, Dave Loos, Eastern Kentucky, Governors, Govs, Jared Savage, John Murry, Josh Robinson, Kenny Jones, Lipscomb, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, OVC East, OVC West, Redhawks, Southeast Missouri
