Austin Peay State University Basketball falls at home to Southeast Missouri

Clarksville, TN – All five starters scored in double figures for Austin Peay State University in Saturday’s contest against Southeast Missouri, before a packed house in the Dunn Center.

Unfortunately, a second-half shooting swoon doomed the Governors in an 82-71 loss to the Redhawks, who grabbed the lead in the OVC West Division with the victory.

With the Redhawks keying on Josh Robinson defensively, senior Kenny Jones went into the break with 10 points and six boards while the Govs trailed 44-39 after Southeast Missouri closed the half on an 11-5 run.

The Governors shooting dipped precipitously in the second half, but chances remained, particularly after Jared Savage cut the deficit to three at the 11:11 mark. However, a near-seven minute stretch with just one made field goal would put the Governors behind the eight-ball and forced the Governors to put Southeast Missouri on the free-throw line; the Redhawks converted 8-of-10 at the stripe over the final 1:24 to preserve the lead.

The Difference

Southeast Missouri hit 47.6 percent (10-for-21) from the floor in the second half while Austin Peay hit at merely a 32.0 percent (8-for-25) clip.

Notably

Five Governors scored in double figures Saturday night, the first time that has happened since December 20th (Lipscomb).

For the 15th time in 23 games, senior Kenny Jones hit at least 60 percent from the floor, going 6-for-8 en route to 15 points and nine rebounds. It’s the fourth time this season Jones has finished one rebound shy of a double-double.

Sophomore Chris Porter-Bunton scored 11 points, his sixth double-figure outing of the season and second since the start of conference play. His eight boards equaled a season-high set back in the opener against Dayton.

In addition to making it nine straight double-figure scoring nights, John Murry equaled his career high with five assists.

Although the Govs still outscored Southeast Missouri in points off turnover 11-5, Saturday’s contest marked the first time since January 7th that the Govs failed to reach 20 points off turnover.

Coaching Quotables

Head Coach Dave Loos

On shooting

“We missed some key shots. There were points in the game where we got some open looks and just one shot would’ve gotten us over the hump. And we just didn’t make them.

On Southeast Missouri’s defense

“They played a lot of zone and trapped a lot, but I don’t think their defense was the problem.”

On SEMO guarding Josh Robinson

“They did a good job getting the ball out of his hands. Josh needs to be aware that’s going to happen, because the word’s out now. He needs to understand there are going to be night’s where he has to give it up.”

Up Next for the APSU Govs

After a four-game homestand, it’s back on the road for Austin Peay, which travels to Eastern Kentucky for its penultimate contest against OVC Eastern Division foe Wednesday, February 1st. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:00pm (CT).

