Clarksville Police looks to identify Fraud Suspects

January 28, 2017
 

Clarksville Police Department - CPDClarksville, TN – Clarksville Police Officer James Howard is attempting to identify several people who may be connected to a recent scam involving the fraudulent purchase of prepaid credit cards. The suspects have been seen in a dark-colored late model Chevrolet Malibu.

Anyone who recognizes any of these individuals from the attached photographs is asked to contact Officer James Howard at 931.648.0656, ext. 6662, or call the CrimeStoppers TIPS Hotline at 931.645.TIPS (8477).

Clarksville Police asks public's help identifying fraud suspects in this photo.

You can also go to the CrimeStoppers website at www.p3tips.com/591

Note:  Suspects in all cases should be presumed innocent until proven guilty.

