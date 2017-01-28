|
|
|
Recent Articles
|
December Unemployment Rises in All Tennessee Counties
Tennessee Preliminary Rate Increased by One-Tenth to 4.9 Percent
Nashville, TN – Tennessee County unemployment estimates for December 2016 show the rates increased in all 95 counties.
Montgomery County’s unemployment rate in December was 5.2 percent up 0.2 percent from November’s rate of 5.0 percent.
For the month of December, Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.6 percent, increasing from 3.5 percent the previous month.
Knox County is 4.1 percent, an increase from the previous month’s 3.9 percent.
The Hamilton County rate is 4.8 percent, increasing from a previous rate of 4.6 percent. Shelby County has a 5.5 percent rate, increasing from November’s 5.3 percent.
The Tennessee and U.S. preliminary unemployment rates for December are 4.9 and 4.7 percent, respectively, increasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s revised rate.
The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, while the county unemployment rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from economic time series.
Specific county information for December is available online at http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates,_Dec_2016.pdf
SectionsNews
TopicsDavidson County, Hamilton County, Knox County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County Unemployment Rate, Nashville TN, Shelby County, Tennessee, Tennessee Unemployment Rate
|
Personal Controls
Archives
|
© 2006-2017 Clarksville, TN Online is owned and operated by residents of Clarksville Tennessee.
Comments
You must be logged in to post a comment.
Enter your WordPress.com blog URL
http://.wordpress.com
Proceed