Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older:

December Unemployment Rises in All Tennessee Counties

January 28, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Tennessee Preliminary Rate Increased by One-Tenth to 4.9 Percent

Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce DevelopmentNashville, TN – Tennessee County unemployment estimates for December 2016 show the rates increased in all 95 counties.

Montgomery County’s unemployment rate in December was 5.2 percent up 0.2 percent from November’s rate of 5.0 percent.

Tennessee County Unemployment Rates for December 2017

Tennessee County Unemployment Rates for December 2017

For the month of December, Davidson County has the state’s lowest major metropolitan rate at 3.6 percent, increasing from 3.5 percent the previous month.

Knox County is 4.1 percent, an increase from the previous month’s 3.9 percent.

The Hamilton County rate is 4.8 percent, increasing from a previous rate of 4.6 percent. Shelby County has a 5.5 percent rate, increasing from November’s 5.3 percent.

The Tennessee and U.S. preliminary unemployment rates for December are 4.9 and 4.7 percent, respectively, increasing one-tenth of a percentage point from the previous month’s revised rate.

The state and national unemployment rates are seasonally adjusted, while the county unemployment rates are not. Seasonal adjustment is a statistical technique that eliminates the influences of weather, holidays, opening and closing of schools, and other recurring seasonal events from economic time series.

Specific county information for December is available online at http://tn.gov/assets/entities/labor/attachments/Labor_Force_Estimates,_Dec_2016.pdf


Sections

News

Topics

, , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives