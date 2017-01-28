Strong fourth quarter gives APSU Women’s Basketball home win over Southeast Missouri

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team overcame a halftime deficit by outscoring Southeast Missouri by 13 points in the second half, leading to an 84-74 victory, Saturday, at the Dunn Center.

The Governors scored 53 points in the final two periods – the first time they have eclipsed 50 in a half since February 20th, 2016 against Murray State. Austin Peay also shot 53 percent or better in the third and fourth quarters.

Senior center Tearra Banks was nearly perfect from the field, shooting 11-of-13 from the field for a game-high 24 points. It’s her third-straight game to rack up 20 or more points, and also hauled in eight rebounds against the Redhawks.

Senior forward Beth Rates (14 points) and junior forward Sydney Gooch (11) also totaled double figures, while three Govs – sophomore guard Keisha Gregory, redshirt sophomore guard Falon Baker and junior guard Bri Williams – all had nine points apiece.

Game Notes

Banks now has 1,261 career points, putting her 47 away from entering the top 10 all-time over Elaine Swafford.

With two blocks in the contest, Rates moved to third alone on the all-time charts with 121, breaking a tie with Ashley Haynes.

Williams led the Govs in assists (five) and steals (two) while also grabbing seven rebounds.

Senior guard April Rivers made her first start of the season, finishing with two points, two rebounds and two assists.

Gregory, Baker and Banks were all perfect at the charity stripe, combing to go 10-for-10 at the line.

Austin Peay outrebounded the Redhawks 39-36, and also won the turnover battle with only nine compared to SEMO’s 13.

David Midlick’s Message

“I give Tearra (Banks) a lot of credit, because she draws so much attention. We were able to rotate the basketball and get open shots when she was double or triple teamed.”

Up Next for APSU Govs



Austin Peay makes a trek up to Eastern Kentucky on February 1st for a 5:30pm, tip-off against the Colonels.

