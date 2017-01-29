Clarksville Ward 1 City Councilman Richard Garrett to hold Town Hall Meeting on January 31st, 2017

Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, January 31st, Clarksville Ward 1 City Councilman Richard Garrett will meet with Clarksville-Montgomery County Concerned Citizens do discuss the upcoming Regular Session Voting Agenda.

Come by for a discussion on upcoming roads projects, updates to the Airport, rezoning cases, gas rate increases, and Consolidated Government.

Meeting starts at 6:30pm and will go on until around 7:30pm.

Please make plans to attend.

For more information, call 931.378.0500

