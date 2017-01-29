|
Clarksville Ward 1 City Councilman Richard Garrett to hold Town Hall Meeting on January 31st, 2017
Clarksville, TN – On Tuesday, January 31st, Clarksville Ward 1 City Councilman Richard Garrett will meet with Clarksville-Montgomery County Concerned Citizens do discuss the upcoming Regular Session Voting Agenda.
Come by for a discussion on upcoming roads projects, updates to the Airport, rezoning cases, gas rate increases, and Consolidated Government.The meeting will be held at the Clarksville Regional Airport located at 200 Airport Road Clarksville, TN 37042.
Meeting starts at 6:30pm and will go on until around 7:30pm.
Please make plans to attend.
For more information, call 931.378.0500
TopicsAirport Road, Clarksville City Council Ward 1, Clarksville City Councilman, Clarksville Regional Airport, Clarksville TN, Clarksville-Montgomery County Concerned Citizens, consolidated government, Richard Garrett, Town Hall Meeting
