Kartsonis Lifts APSU Men’s Tennis to 4-3 win over Chattanooga
APSU Sports Information
Chattanooga, TN – With the match knotted at three, Alex Kartsonis rallied after dropping the first set to take his No. 5 singles match 5-7, 6-2, 7-5, and give the Austin Peay State University men’s tennis team its first win in 2017, a 4-3 win over Chattanooga Saturday night.
UTC won the doubles point to take an early 1-0 lead.However, Manual Montenegro tied the match at one with a straight set 6-4, 6-3 win over UTC’s Nic Wilson in the No. 1 singles match.
The Mocs picked up a win at No. 4 singles match, but Aaron Jumonville responded for the Govs claiming a 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 win in his No. 3 singles match to retie the match at two.
Almantas Ozelis gave the Govs its first lead of the match with a straight set 6-4, 7-5 win in his No. 2 singles match, but this time it was UTC turn to force a tie after win in the No. 6 singles match.
With the match on the line, Kartsonis rallied from a 5-7 opening set loss to take the final two sets 6-2 and 7-5 to seal the Govs victory.
The Govs will return to action on Saturday, February 4th at home in the APSU Indoor Tennis Center.
Box Score
APSU 4, UTC 3
Singles
1. Manual Montenegro (APSU) def. Nic Wilson (UTC) 6-4, 6-3
2. Almantas Ozelis (APSU) def. Niklas Gerdes (UTC) 6-4, 7-5
3. Aaron Jumonville (APSU) def. Pablo Llebeili (UTC) 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
4. Simon Bustamante (UTC) def. Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-4, 6-4
5. Alex Kartsonis (APSU) def. Max Grobbelaar (UTC) 5-7, 6-2, 7-5
6. Michael Birnbaum (UTC) def. James Mitchell (APSU) 6-2, 3-6, 7-5
Doubles
1. Nic Wilson/Niklas Gerdes (UTC) def. Almantas Ozelis/Aleh Drobysh (APSU) 6-4
2. Aaron Jumonville/Manual Montenegro (APSU) def. Michael Birnbaum/Max Grobbelaar (UTC) 6-4
3. Simon Bustamante/Paul LaHue (UTC) def. Chad Woodham/Alex Kartsonis (APSU) 6-2
Match Notes:
Austin Peay 1-3
Chattanooga 0-3
Order of finish: Doubles (13,2); Singles (1,4,3,2,6,5) T-2:58 A-52
Aaron Jumonville, Aleh Drobysh, Alex Kartsonis, Almantas Ozelis, APSU, APSU Athletics, APSU Men's Tennis, APSU Sports, APSU Tennis, APSU Tennis Center, Austin Peay State University, Chattanooga, Chattanooga TN, Governors, Govs, James Mitchell, Ohio Valley Conference, OVC, UTC
