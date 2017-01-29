|
Tearra Banks named APSU Athlete of the Week
APSU Sports Information
Clarksville, TN – Senior center Tearra Banks, of the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team, has been named the Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week.
Banks picked up her season’s second adidas® Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Week honor, posting a 23-point, 12-rebound effort in the Governors home win against rival Murray State, Saturday. It was her season’s seventh double-double and the 14th of her Austin Peay career.
The Louisville native continues to climb the NCAA Division I charts as well, with the efficient performance on Saturday improving her field goal percentage standing to 19th in the country. With 11 field goals made against the Racers, Banks also moved to 16th nationally with 143 overall in 2016-17.
The Copies in a Flash APSU Athlete of the Week is selected by the APSU Sports Information staff each Wednesday during the academic year.
Copies in a Flash, of Clarksville, sponsors the award.
Other notable performances by Austin Peay athletes included
