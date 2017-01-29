Valentine’s Family Event at Fort Campbell’s Hooper Bowling Center

Fort Campbell, KY – On February 11th, 2017 join MWR for a Family friendly Valentine party at Hooper Bowling Center. Your group of 5 will enjoy unlimited bowling (shoes included), a one topping pizza, party favors for everyone and great music from a live DJ.

The bowling center will be open only for patrons who have a ticket to the party. Open bowling will not be allowed.

This event will go from 8:00pm until 12:00am on Saturday, February 11th, 2017.

The cost is $75.00 per lane (up to five bowlers). Additional bowlers can be added for $25.00 each.

Lanes can be reserved at Hooper Bowling Center. There are a limited number of lanes available so make your reservations early!

Hooper Bowling Center, 5380 Tennessee Avenue, Fort Campbell

For additional information, please call 270.798.5887.

Sections

Topics