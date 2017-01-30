Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council to host Valentine’s Arts Event February 12th

Enjoy Chocolates, Champagne, and Chamber Music

Clarksville, TN – Clarksvillians can buy Valentine’s gifts from local artists, sip champagne, sample heart-healthy chocolates along with more substantial appetizers, and enjoy chamber music by Cumberland Winds at the eighth annual Valentine’s Day Afternoon with the Arts, Sunday, February 12th.

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Arts & Heritage Development Council (AHDC) and F&M Bank are hosting this event from 1:00pm until 4:00pm in F&M Bank’s Franklin Room, with its spectacular views of downtown and the Cumberland River.

Tickets are $25.00 each, or two for $40.00.

Reservations may be made through the AHDC website, www.artsandheritage.us, or by calling 931.551.8870.

