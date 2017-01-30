Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library announces upcoming Sensory Programming

Clarksville, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library is proud to announce upcoming sensory friendly programming for children on the autism spectrum.

The library holds a Sensory Story time on the first Saturday of every month from 10:30am to 11:30am. Upcoming dates include February 4th, March 4th, April 1st, and May 6th.

Sensory Storytimes are geared for children who have a hard time in large groups, are on the autism spectrum, or are sensitive to sensory overload. Preschool-level books, songs, and movements are used during these story times.

Registration for sensory story times are required. For more information about sensory story times, and to register for the program, contact Jennifer Henry at Jennifer@clarksville.org.

In addition to sensory story times, the library will hold sensory friendly movie showings in the large meeting room from 1:30pm to 3:30pm on March 26th and May 28th. On March 26th, “Shaun the Sheep Movie” will be shown. On May 28th, “The Secret Life of Pets” will be shown.

Sensory friendly movie showings are designed for children on the autism spectrum and their families. Gentle lighting and sound provide a less intense movie experience. Audience members will be free to move around, talk, sing, and enjoy the movie as they see fit. The adjacent story time room will be open for those who may need to take a break from the movie.

Parents may bring their snacks and blankets for comfortable seating. The library will provide free popcorn and bottled water. There is no registration required for this program.

More information can be found at www.clarksville.org or on the library’s Facebook page. For more information about sensory programs at the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library, or to register for the Sensory Storytime program, contact Jennifer Henry at Jennifer@clarksville.org

About the Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library

The Clarksville-Montgomery County Public Library champions learning and reading, ignites imaginations, and delivers access to information and ideas. Learn more at www.mcgtn.org/library

The library is located at 230 Pageant Lane, Suite 501, Clarksville, TN.

