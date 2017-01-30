|
Clarksville Parks and Recreation teams with Roxy Regional Theater for Father-Daughter Date Night
Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation has partnered with The Roxy Regional Theater to bring their “Seussical The Musical” to this year’s Father-Daughter Date Night!
Fathers and their daughters are invited to the Wilma Rudolph Event Center on Saturday, April 1st from 5:30pm – 8:30pm to enjoy the dinner and a show followed by crafts, photo booth and dancing.This event is the perfect way for dad, uncle, grandpa, or any positive male role model to invite their favorite girls to a memorable evening created just for them.
The event is open to all girls 5-17, and fathers are invited to bring more than one date if needed. Tickets are $25.00 per couple, and $10.00 each additional person.
The Wilma Rudolph Event Center is located at 1190 Cumberland Drive in Clarksville, Tennessee.
Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.cityofclarksville.com/parksrec
Tickets are limited, so act fast as you won’t want to miss this memorable event!
About the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department
The mission of the Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is to provide a variety of positive recreational experiences to enhance life values for individuals, families, and our diverse culture.
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department offers a wide variety of recreational facilities and activities for all ages, maintains more than 700 acres of parks and facilities, provides 22 park facilities that offer a variety of amenities, including playgrounds, picnic areas, walking trails and pavilions or picnic shelters and maintains three community centers with year-round programming for youth, adults and seniors, as well as four public swimming pools
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Department is located at 102 Public Square, Clarksville.
To learn more call 931.645.7476.
