Nashville Sounds to hold Job Fair at First Tennessee Park on February 11th

Nashville Sounds to hire 250-300 seasonal employees for 40th anniversary season

Nashville, TN – The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club will host a job fair on Saturday, February 11th at First Tennessee Park in preparation for the 2017 season. The team is seeking outgoing, energetic and fan-friendly individuals to become part of the game-day staff.

The Sounds and Centerplate, the team’s food and beverage provider, will combine to hire between 250-300 part-time employees to operate First Tennessee Park in the Sounds’ 40th anniversary season.

“We’re proud to create nearly 300 part-time jobs at the ballpark this summer. Every season is special but the 40th anniversary campaign has extra meaning,” said Sounds General Manager Adam Nuse. “We’re looking for extraordinary individuals to build a team best suited to constantly improve the fan experience at First Tennessee Park.”

Who: Nashville Sounds Baseball Club and Centerplate

What: 2017 Seasonal Employee Job Fair

When: Saturday, February 11th from 10:00am to 2:00pm

Where: First Tennessee Park – Club Level. Attendees should enter through the glass Club Entrance doors adjacent to the ticket office on Junior Gilliam Way.

All positions offer flexible hours and schedules, shifts ranging from four to six hours in length, and hourly wages varying by position.

Interested applicants should come prepared to interview with a Sounds or Centerplate staff member and should bring two forms of government issued identification (one with a picture).

The 2017 season will be the Sounds’ 40th in franchise history and their third as the Oakland Athletics’ top affiliate. Season ticket memberships are available now by calling 615.690.4487 or by visiting www.nashvillesounds.com

Sections

Topics