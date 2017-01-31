APSU to hold 2017 National Signing Day Event at Roxy Regional Theatre, Wednesday Night

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – Join Head Coach Will Healy and the Austin Peay State University football coaching staff Wednesday, February 1st at the Roxy Regional Theater at 6:30pm to recap the Govs 2017 National Signing Day Class.

After the Roxy, there will be a National Signing Day social at the Tap Room.

The Roxy Regional Theatre is located at 100 Franklin Street, Clarksville, TN.

The Tap Room is located inside and above the Blackhorse Pub & Brewery which is located at 132 Franklin Street.

