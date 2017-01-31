Austin Peay State University Women’s Basketball heads to Eastern Kentucky, Wednesday

Austin Peay (11-11/5-4 OVC) vs. Eastern Kentucky (7-14/4-4 OVC)

Wednesday, February 1st, 2017 | 4:30pm CT

Richmond, KY | Paul S. McBrayer Arena

Richmond, KY – In a rematch of last season’s Ohio Valley Conference Tournament opening-round contest, Austin Peay State University women’s basketball team looks to avenge its loss to Eastern Kentucky, 4:30pm, Wednesday, at the Paul S. McBrayer Arena.

In the past week, the OVC standings have narrowed from 2nd to 12th place, with just three wins separating the two as Belmont sits atop the ranks at 9-0.

The Govs went 1-1 last week, suffering a three-point loss on the road at UT Martin last Wednesday before earning an 84-74 victory over Southeast Missouri, Saturday, in Clarksville on Military Appreciation Day. APSU has now scored 80-plus points four times in its OVC slate, helping produce the third-highest scoring average among OVC teams in conference play at 74.1 points per game.

Austin Peay also has the second-highest field goal percentage in OVC games, helped by senior center Tearra Banks who has been nearly unstoppable as of late. The lefty from Louisville has dropped 20-plus points in three-straight games, averaging 25.5 points last week while shooting 72.7 percent (24-of-33) from the field.

Banks now ranks 15th in Division I with a 60.5 field goal percentage and eighth nationally in field goals made with 167.

Banks also entered the top 10 in career field goals at Austin Peay with 524, passing both Elaine Swafford and Golena Rucker for eighth place. The senior is also 47 points away from moving into the top 10 in scoring, currently with 1,261 career points.

Another milestone broken over the weekend was senior forward Beth Rates becoming third all-time in career blocked shots, with her two against SEMO putting her just four away from claiming second place.

About the Eastern Kentucky Colonels

The Colonels enter the contest at 4-4 in the conference, but have lost three consecutive games dating back to January 21st. In that span, EKU has averaged just 51.3 points per game in losses to Morehead State, Jacksonville State and most recently Tennessee Tech on Saturday.

Preseason Player of the Year Jalen O’Bannon leads Eastern Kentucky in scoring (13.1 ppg) and rebounding (6.8 rpg) while Alexus Cooper (12.6 ppg) and Shavontae Naylor (11.4 ppg) also average double figures.

Last Time Against the Colonels

In the opening round of the 2016 OVC Tournament, Eastern Kentucky earned an 82-68 victory over the Govs at Nashville’s Municipal Auditorium. Tiasha Gray scored a game-high 26 points with eight rebounds and four assists in the game.

APSU Storylines

Banks nearing top 10 in scoring

With 24 points against SEMO, Banks is now 47 points away from entering the top 10 all-time in scoring over Elaine Swafford, currently at 1,261 for her career.

Banks enters top 10 in field goals made

In addition, Banks broke into the top 10 in APSU history in field made, Saturday, passing both Elaine Swafford and Golena Rucker to place 8th on the list. Banks is now two away from moving up another spot.

Rates climbing the charts

With two blocks against the Redhawks, Rates broke a tie with Ashley Haynes for third-most in program history.

Currently at 121, she is four away from moving to second over Amanda Behrenbrinker.

B-Will on point

Junior point guard Bri Williams has averaged 10 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists in APSU’s last two games.

Sharing the rock

As a team, the Govs have dished out 16 or more assists in five consecutive games, including 16 against SEMO on Saturday.

Follow the APSU Govs

Be sure to follow all the Austin Peay women’s basketball action at LetsGoPeay.com and the official Facebook page of Austin Peay Athletics. In addition, live play-by-play coverage can be found on Twitter (@AustinPeayWBB), while fans can watch the game on OVCDigitalNetwork.com

Sections

Topics