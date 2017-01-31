Clarksville Parks & Recreation and Howard’s Hope brings Free Swim Lessons to Clarksville

Clarksville, TN – Clarksville Parks and Recreation has teamed up with Howard’s Hopeto offer free swim lessons to Montgomery county children between the ages of 3 – 12 years old.

The Howard’s Hope “Flying Fish” program focuses on preventing juvenile drownings in Tennessee by funding swim lessons for children residing in economically disadvantaged households.

The funds for the Flying Fish program are provided by a grant from BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee Health Foundation and donations from private and corporate citizens throughout the United States.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation instructors will provide basic introductory swim lessons at the department’s New Providence Pool.

For an application, email admin@howardshope.org.

Deadlines for submitting applications:

February program – Tuesday, January 31st

March program – Tuesday, February 28th

Howard’s Hope is a Tennessee nonprofit founded in 2014 by a Murfreesboro Tennessee husband and wife after witnessing the near drowning of their 4-year old daughter in the family’s swimming pool. The mission of the organization is to reduce juvenile drownings by providing economically disadvantaged youth access to organized programs which provide aquatic safety lessons and teach water survival skills.

<a target="_blank" href="http://www.vimeo.com/187028332" valign="absmiddle">http://www.vimeo.com/187028332</a>

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children younger than 5-years old; and it’s the second leading cause of accidental death for children younger than 14-years old. Tennessee currently ranks 18th in the nation for drowning deaths.



The Flying Fish program is also available in Nashville, Murfreesboro, Chattanooga, Shelbyville, and Tullahoma, along with being offered at Middle Tennessee State University and Vanderbilt University.



For more information on Howard’s Hope, visit www.howardshope.org

About Howard’s Hope

Howard’s Hope has been proclaimed an “Outstanding Tennessean” by the Tennessee state House of Representatives and is funded, in part, by a grant from BlueCross BlueShield Tennessee Health Foundation. Howard’s Hope is also a Campaign Safe Leader for the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s “Pool Safely” campaign.

Howard’s Hope is a Tennessee nonprofit corporation exempt from federal income tax under Section 501c3 of the Internal Revenue Code. Tax ID# 46-5429798. Mailing address: 2255 Memorial Blvd., Box #11191, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

Website address: www.howardshope.org

