Fort Campbell releases update to UH60 Blackhawk Training Incident

Fort Campbell, KY – At approximately 11:07am today, January 31st, a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter from 101st Combat Aviation Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), went down in the local training area on Fort Campbell.

Four Soldiers aboard the aircraft suffered injuries while conducting training and were transported by air and ground to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and Blanchfield Army Community Hospital. Notification to Families is ongoing. Their names and the nature of their injuries is not releasable at this time.

Soldiers from 1st Brigade Combat Team were within the training area and immediately responded to the incident and aided in the extraction of the four personnel from the aircraft.

“Our priority is to provide the best medical care available to the Soldiers and support services to their Families,” said Maj. Gen. Andrew P. Poppas, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Fort Campbell commanding general. “Their care and well-being is of our utmost concern.”

More information will be released as it becomes available. The incident is under investigation.

