Fort Campbell reports UH60 Blackhawk Training Incident

Fort Campbell, KY – At approximately 11:07am today, January 21st, a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was involved in a training incident on Fort Campbell.



Four Soldiers aboard the aircraft suffered injuries and were transported to medical treatment facilities. Their names and the nature of their injuries is not releasable at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The incident is under investigation.

