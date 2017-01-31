|
Fort Campbell reports UH60 Blackhawk Training Incident
Fort Campbell, KY – At approximately 11:07am today, January 21st, a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was involved in a training incident on Fort Campbell.
More information will be released as it becomes available.
The incident is under investigation.
