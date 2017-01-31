Clarksville, TN Online: News, Opinion, Arts & Entertainment.


« Older: Newer: »

Fort Campbell reports UH60 Blackhawk Training Incident

January 31, 2017 | Print This Post
 

Fort Campbell KY - 101st Airborne DivisionFort Campbell, KY – At approximately 11:07am today, January 21st, a UH60 Blackhawk helicopter from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) was involved in a training incident on Fort Campbell.
    
Four Soldiers aboard the aircraft suffered injuries and were transported to medical treatment facilities. Their names and the nature of their injuries is not releasable at this time.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

The incident is under investigation.

There has been a UH60 Blackhawk Training accident on Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shanika L. Futrell, 159th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)

There has been a UH60 Blackhawk Training accident on Fort Campbell. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Shanika L. Futrell, 159th Combat Aviation Brigade Public Affairs)


Sections

News

Topics

, , ,

Related Posts

Comments

You must be logged in to post a comment.
  • Visit Us On FacebookVisit Us On TwitterVisit Us On GooglePlusVisit Us On PinterestVisit Us On YoutubeCheck Our Feed

    • Personal Controls

    Archives