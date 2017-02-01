APSU Governors Football signs #1 FCS and OVC Recruiting Class on National Signing Day

APSU Sports Information

Clarksville, TN – The Austin Peay State University football team recorded the nation’s best FCS NCAA Division I recruiting class in the country according to 247sports.com after signing 20 future Govs Wednesday morning as part of National Signing Day.

2017 APSU Football National Signing Day

Elijah Brown, TE, 6-3, 250 lbs, Morristown, Tenn. (Morristown West HS)

Brandon Dove, OL, 6-5, 270 lbs, Hendersonville, Tenn. (Hendersonville HS)

Caleb Florence, TE, 6-2, 235 lbs, Opelika, Ala. (Opelika HS)

Baniko Harley, QB, 6-1, 200 lbs, Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsey HS)

Mason Harwell, DT, 6-2, 280 lbs, Memphis, Tenn. (Harding Academy HS)

Coreon Jackson, DB, 5-1q1, 185 lbs, Clarksville, Tenn. (Kenwood HS)

Kordell Jackson, DB, 5-10, 160 lbs, Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsey HS)

Seth Johnson, OL, 6-4, 315 lbs, Olive Branch, Miss. (Lewisburg HS)

Brevon Johnson, LB, 6-1, 205 lbs, Clarksville, Tenn. (Clarksville HS)

Jack McDonald, TE, 6-0, 195 lbs, Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy)

Colby McKee, OL, 6-4, 250 lbs, Georgetown, Ky. (Scott County HS)

DJ Montgomery, WR, 6-2, 195 lbs, Durant, Miss. (Holmes CC/Madison Central HS)

Owen Murphy, ATH, 6-2, 195 lbs, Franklin, Tenn. (Independence HS)

Joseph Newberry, DB, 6-2, 195 lbs, Memphis, Tenn. (Ridgeway HS)

Isaiah Norman, DB, 6-1, 200 lbs, Memphis, Tenn. (Cordova HS)

Jeremiah Oatsvall, QB, 6-1, 200 lbs, Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy)

Trey Pruitt, TE, 6-4, 212 lbs, Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Mount Juliet HS)

Justin Satterfield, OL, 6-6, 310 lbs, Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Mount Juliet HS)

Ahmaad Tanner, RB, 6-0, 200 lbs, Dalton, Ga. (Dalton HS)

James Tobin, DB, 6-0, 170 lbs, Louisville, Ky. (Desales HS)

DeAngelo Wilson, WR, 5-10, 160 lbs, Bowling Green, Ky. (Bowling Green HS)

Brandon Dove, OL, 6-5, 270 lbs, Hendersonville, Tenn. (Hendersonville HS)

High School

Was a three-year letter winner at Hendersonville HS … Played on both the offensive and defensive line for the Commandos … Was named second team all-county following his senior season.

Personal

Son of Mike and Tracy Dove … Brother Michael … Father, Mike, played football at Middle Tennessee under Boots Donnelly.

Healy Quote

“We has a really high ceiling and the size we are looking for on the offensive line. He fell in love with him when he came to a summer camp.”

Caleb Florence, TE, 6-2, 235 lbs, Opelika, Ala. (Opelika HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Opelika High School … Caught 29 career passes for 356 yards and a touchdown … Recorded 17 catches for 166 yards his senior season … Was the team’s leading receiver in the Alabama 6A State Championship Game … Selected to play in the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game … Named first team all-conference as a tight end … Named all-area second team as a tight end.

Other offers and Rankings

Mercer, Shaw, Arkansas Tech, Indiana State, Alabama A&M, Jackson State, Elon … Rated a two-star prospect by 247sports.com … Ranked the 134th tight end in the country and the 107 prospect in the state of Alabama.

Personal

Son of Eugene and Alzata Florence … Plans to major in physical education.

Healy Quote

“He has some of the best hands I’ve ever seen. He’s a program builder with great character and worth ethic. Comes a from a successful program and has all the tools we need at the tight end positon.”

Baniko Harley, QB, 6-1, 200 lbs, Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsey HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Ramsey HS … Led Ramsey to Class 6A Alabama Championship as a dual threat quarterback … Ran for 158 yards and threw for 132 yards in the game … Class 6A Player of the Year Candidate … Threw for 2,823 career yards while completing 65 percent of his passes … Went 117-of-164 for 1,746 yards and 17 TDs his senior season … Had 121 career carries for 828 yards and 10 TDs … Had 65 carries for 566 yards and six TDs his senior season … Also stars in basketball for Ramsey.

Other offers and Rankings

Murray State, Samford, Austin Peay, UT-Martin, Charleston Southern, Savannah State, Alabama A&M, Vanderbilt… Ranked the No. 85th prospect in the state of Alabama.

Personal

Plans to major in education.

Healy Quote

“He is a tremendous athlete. I watched him single-handily win the Alabama 6A State Championship. Great leader and an extremely versatile player.”

Mason Harwell, DT, 6-2, 280 lbs, Memphis, Tenn. (Harding Academy HS)

High School

Two-year letter winner at Harding Academy in Memphis … Accounted for average 4.5 tackles per game during his senior season … Named first team all-state and defensive player of the year following his senior season … Also earned all-district three years in a row … Also competes in track and field at Harding Academy.

Other offers and Rankings

Youngstown State … Two star ranking for 247sports.com … The No. 107th prospect in the state of Tennessee … Ranked the 186th defensive tackle in the country.

Personal

Son of Angela and Terrence Wicks … Plans to be physical therapist.

Healy Quote

“Will provide immediate help on the defensive line. His potential is through the roof and everyone knows how Coach West can develop d-linemen. This guy is the next one.”

Coreon Jackson, DB, 5-11, 185 lbs, Clarksville, Tenn. (Kenwood HS)

High School

Four-year letter winner at Kenwood High School … Named all-region as a junior and a senior … Named all-area his senior year … Also, competes in track and field and basketball … Named all-area in track and field as a sophomore and junior.

Personal

Son of Yukonda Hendrix and Terrell Jackson … Plans to major in business.

Healy Quote

“A local kid who was our fastest man during camp. He’s a great athlete. He’s a guy that we have been recruiting for a long time and feel like he’ll be a great player here.”

Kordell Jackson, DB, 5-10, 160 lbs, Birmingham, Ala. (Ramsey HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Ramsey High School … Led Ramsey to the Alabama 6A State Championship … Finished his senior season with two interceptions and was the anchor for the defense that gave up 16.1 points per game … Collected 10 career interceptions and 235 total tackles … Named first team all-conference, all-city and all-state as a senior.

Personal

Son of Fransette and Henry Jackson.

Healy Quote

“He’s a great cover corner that also has the ability to return kicks. I watched him play live in the state championship game and he was one of the best athletes on the field.”

Seth Johnson, OL, 6-4, 315 lbs, Olive Branch, Miss. (Lewisburg HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Lewisburg High School … Was named all-district following junior and senior season … Named all-metro after senior season … Selected to play in the North/South Mississippi All-Star Game … Blocked for a pair of 1,000 yard rushers during senior season.

Other offers and Rankings

Jacksonville State, Troy … Two-star ranking from 247sports.com … Ranked the No. 169th offensive guard in the country … Ranked the No. 60 prospect in the state of Mississippi.

Personal

Son of Clay and Ginny Johnson … Sister Abby … Plans to become a physical therapist.

Healy Quote

“He brings a size and physicality to the position. We pinpointed him from the beginning and were fortunate that he stuck with us. He’ll be a great a player here.”

Brevon Johnson, LB, 6-1, 205 lbs, Clarksville, Tenn. (Clarksville HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Clarksville High School … Led the team in rushing his junior and senior season … Played both linebacker and running back … Also played basketball.

Other offers and Rankings

Two-star ranking from 247sports.com … Ranked the No. 109th prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Personal

Son of Shannon and Tomeka Ellington … Siblings Bryson Ellington and Brionna Johnson … Plans to major communications.

Healy Quote

“It’s exciting for us to add another local great kid to the mix with a great Family. He’s played both sides of the ball and been an extremely productive high school player.”

Jack McDonald, TE, 6-0, 195 lbs, Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Brentwood Academy … Led Brentwood to the 2016 and 2015 TSSAA DII-AA Football Championship … Member of the 2016 TSSAA DII-AA Brentwood basketball team.

Personal

Son of Rusty and Jackie McDonald … Siblings Hope, Morgan and Brooke … Father, Rusty, played basketball at Rhodes College … Plans to major in business.

Healy Quote

“Jack had a great senior year on his way to a state championship. He’s a very productive player, who we feel like has a chance to grow into great player at our level.”

Colby McKee, OL, 6-4, 250 lbs, Goergetown, Ky. (Scott County HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Scott County High School … Started in 39 straight games at center … Led his team to three straight district titles and one regional championship … Named first team all-state and all-district his junior and senior seasons … Named district player of the year.

Other offers and Rankings

Other offers: Eastern Michigan, Tennessee Tech … Interest shown from Louisville, Kentucky, Middle Tennessee … Two-star ranking from 247sports.com … Ranked the 53rd center prospect in the country … Ranked the 23rd prospect in the state of Kentucky.

Personal

Son of Jim and Sherri Beth Mckee … Siblings Clay and Cade … Father, Jim, played football at Centre College … Plans to major in agriculture business.

Healy Quote

“He’s a finisher on the offensive line. It all starts with him upfront. He’s a coach’s son who plays football the way it is meant to be played.”

DJ Montgomery, WR, 6-2, 195 lbs, Durant, Miss. (Holmes CC/Madison Central HS)

Junior College

Led Holmes Community College to a No. 13 ranking in NJCAA and a MACJC State Championship .. Had a team high 36 receptions for 991 yards and 10 touchdowns his sophomore year … Averaged 27.5 yards per game … Caught 11 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns his freshman year … Named the Graphic Edge Bowl most valuable offensive player … Named first team all-state from the MACJC.

High School

Letter winner at Madison Central High School … Caught 12 passes for 280 yards and three touchdowns his senior season … Also played basketball.

Other offers and Rankings

Interest shown from Akron … Rated a three-star JuCo prospect by 247sports.com … The 157th ranked JuCo prospect in the country and the 19th JuCo WR in the country.

Personal

Son of Dewery and Carolina Montgomery … Siblings Tamika, Reginald, Tracey, Angelia, Trena … Plans to be a physical therapist.

Healy Quote

“Will provide immediate help for us at the wide receiver position. He’s a very highly recruited wide out that we really needed to add to the mix. He’s a big get for us.”

Owen Murphy, ATH, 6-2, 195 lbs, Franklin, Tenn. (Independence HS)

High School

Two-year letter winner at Independence High School … Caught 19 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns his senior season …

Other offers and Rankings

Interest shown from Chattanooga and Southern Illinois.

Personal

Son of Brian and Heather Murphy … Plans to major in business.

Healy Quote

“He’s got a really good frame with tremendous athletic ability. He’s a guy who stuck with us from the beginning and we look forward to him having a bright future with us.”

Joseph Newberry, DB, 6-2, 195 lbs, Memphis, Tenn. (Ridgeway HS)

High School

Letter winner at Ridgeway High School … Named all-district, all-area and all-state performer following his senior season.

Other offers and Rankings

Offered by Arkansas State, Tennessee Martin … Interest shown from Arkansas, Clemson … Rated a two-star from 247sports.com … Ranked the No. 230th defensive back in the country … Ranked the No. 87th prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Personal

Son of Fellisa Hall and Joseph Newberry Sr. … Siblings Taylor Worles, Timothy Ford and Darian Ford … Interested in sports medicine.

Healy Quote

“A long athletic corner that was high recruited from a very good high school in Memphis. He’s got a confidence and a swagger about him that will help him be an exceptional player in our league.”

Isaiah Norman, DB, 6-1, 200 lbs, Memphis, Tenn. (Cordova HS)

High School

Letter winner at Cordova High School … Named to the Tennessee Class 6A All-Region Team … Recorded 80 tackles and averaged 5.7 tackles a game his senior year … Competed in track and field.

Other offers and Rankings

Offered by Southeast Missouri, Tennessee Tech … Ranked a two-star prospect from 247sports.com … Ranked the No. 84th prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Personal

Son of Vivian and Joseph Norman … Sibling Eboni Norman.

Healy Quote

“He’s a long physical safety that runs extremely well. He had a great senior year and we feel like he has the potential to be a next level defensive back.”

Jeremiah Oatsvall, QB, 6-1, 200 lbs, Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy)

High School

Three year letter winner at Brentwood Academy … Holds 15 school records including most career rushing touchdowns as a quarterback with 35, most career rushing yards as a quarterback with 2,645 yards, most career passing yards with 6,111, most career passing touchdowns with 56, most career touchdowns responsible for with 91 … Holds the Tennessee state championship game record with most yards responsible for with 495 … Two-time state most valuable player … Three-time all-state performer … Also plays basketball … Twice named state most valuable player.

Other offers and Rankings

Offers from: Air Force, Army, Chattanooga, East Tennessee State, Samford, Eastern Kentucky, Furman, Navy, Mercer, Western Carolina … Interest show from: Vanderbilt, Illinois, Memphis, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Western Kentucky, Georgia Tech … Rated a three-star prospect from 247sports.com and a two-star prospect by Rivals.com … Ranked the No. 17th dual threat quarterback in the country … Ranked the No. 31st prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Personal

Son of Scott and Gwen Oatsvall … Siblings Elijah, Emily, Maggie, Joseph and Daisy … Plans to major in education.

Healy Quote

“He’s a winner who was a high touted in-state athlete. He’s exactly what we are looking for playing the quarterback position. He can do it all for us.”

Trey Pruitt, TE, 6-4, 212 lbs, Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Mount Juliet HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner for Mount Juliet High School.

Other offers and Rankings

Other offers from Tennessee Tech, Cornell … Interest shown from: Middle Tennessee, Tennessee and Western Kentucky … Ranked a two-star prospect by 247sports.com.

Personal

Son of Angie and David Pruitt … Siblings Will and Taylor … Plans to major in business.

Healy Quote

“He’s an athletic tight end that will develop into great all-around player for us. He can make all the plays within our offense.”

Justin Satterfield, OL, 6-6, 310 lbs, Mount Juliet, Tenn. (Mount Juliet HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner for Mount Juliet High School … Preseason all-state as a junior and senior … Named all-district senior season … Selected to play in the Tennessee East vs. West All-Star Game.

Other offers and Rankings

Other offers from UT-Martin, Jackson State, Georgia State … Interest shown from: Alabama, Appalachian State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Troy, Vanderbilt, Western Kentucky … Ranked a two-star prospect by 247sports.com … Ranked the No. 254th offensive tackle in the country … Ranked the No. 103rd prospect in the state of Tennessee.

Personal

Son of Jeremy and Andrea Satterfield … Plans to major in business.

Healy Quote

“You don’t see this kind of size at the FCS level often. We feel very confident in what he can bring to the table at the guard position. He’s road grader.”

Ahmaad Tanner , RB, 6-0, 200 lbs, Dalton, Ga. (Dalton HS)

High School

Four-year letter winner at Dalton High School … Had over 3,000 career rushing yards and over 50 rushing touchdowns … Ran for 1,560 yards and 23 touchdowns his senior season … Named the 2016 Georgia Class 6A Player of the Year … Named the Daily Citizen All-Area Player of the Year … Led his team to the Region 6-6A Championship and finished runner up in the state of Georgia.

Other offers and Rankings

Other offers from Mercer and Savannah State … Ranked a two-star prospect from 247sports.com … Rated the 206th running back in the country.

Personal

Son of Kim Tanner and Jamaal Brummitt … Siblings Jabari, Ja’onna, Mayah, Jemel … First generation college student.

Healy Quote

“He’s a big time back. He’s the complete running back we were looking for as a part of this class. We are very fortunate to get such a high character individual with such athletic talents.”

James Tobin, DB, 6-0, 170 lbs, Louisville, Ky. (Desales HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Desales High School … Accounted for 60 total tackles his junior season … Had 37 total tackles and two interceptions during his senior season … Also competed in track and field.

Other offers and Rankings

Offered from Southeast Missouri.

Personal

Son of Tynisha Pendleton and William James Tobin … Siblings Tyia Tobin … Plans to major in accounting.

Healy Quote

“Another long body that we were looking for at the defensive back position. Has great ball skills and runs really well. Has a great combination of size, speed and physicality.”

DeAngelo Wilson, WR, 5-10, 160 lbs, Bowling Green, Ky. (Bowling Green HS)

High School

Three-year letter winner at Bowling Green High School … Caught 153 career passes for 2,582 yards and 38 touchdowns … Led Bowling Green to the Kentucky Class 5A State Championship … Named first team all-state and first team all-Sky Conference following his senior year … Also played basketball … Named first team all-district and all-region following his junior year in basketball.

Other offers and Rankings

Rated a two-star prospect by 247sports.com.

Personal

Son of Sue Miller … Sibling Dezmond Wilson … Plans to major in psychology.

Healy Quote

“He’s a dynamic wide out that fits perfectly into our scheme. He’s a state championship athlete that can do it all.”

