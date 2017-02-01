APSU Women’s Basketball falls at Eastern Kentucky, 80-71

APSU Sports Information

Richmond, KY – Senior center Tearra Banks nearly matched her career-high with 30 points, but her performance wasn’t enough as the Austin Peay State University women’s basketball fell on the road at Eastern Kentucky, 80-71, Wednesday.

Banks’ career-best outing occurred at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, November 21st, where she scored 34 points.

The Govs came out of the gates hot, shooting 53 percent in the opening period en route to 22 points. Austin Peay had its strongest defensive effort in the second period, holding the Colonels to just 11 points to claim a nine point lead at halftime.

However, EKU rallied to post 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting in the third quarter, and went on to outscore the Governors 53-35 overall in the second half.

Game Notes

Banks is now just 17 points away from entering the top 10 in all-time scoring at Austin Peay, now with 1,291 career points.

With 10 made field goals in the contest, Banks passed Amanda Behrenbrinker for seventh in program history with 534.

Junior point guard Bri Williams scored 10 points on the night – all coming in the first half. She also led the team in three-pointers with two, and dished out four assists.

Junior forward Sydney Gooch came off the bench to record nine points and four assists

As a team, the Govs had 21 assists – the sixth consecutive game to have 16 or more.

APSU committed just seven turnovers, a season-low, after having only nine against SEMO on Saturday.

Up Next for APSU Govs



Austin Peay is back at the Dunn Center, 4:00pm, Saturday, to host Tennessee State.

